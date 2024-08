China’s reluctance to buy US soy in favour of South America is set to continue into the third quarter of 2024, as the importer fears an unfavourable US trade policy.

Kpler lead agricultural commodities analyst Ishan Bhanu told TradeWinds: “The main concern for freight will be lower soybean exports out of the US.

“This is because, like in 2019, China may decide to severely limit imports from the US.