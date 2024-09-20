Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Company reported a “resilient performance” in its first-half financial results as shipping volumes increased, although its earnings fell.

The company cited “strong results” despite persistent geopolitical, macroeconomic and environmental challenges.

Chief executive Michael Gelchie said: “In a global trade environment marked by logistics challenges from new and ongoing geopolitical crises that disrupted trade flows and maritime shipping routes, changeable import demand dynamics and uncertain crop size prospects influenced by weather conditions, LDC grew its volumes shipped by 19.4%