Blumenthal JMK, a publicity-shy German bulker firm with a history stretching back more than a century, has emerged behind a rare secondhand deal for a modern kamsarmax.

Brokers in the US and Western Europe have identified the Hamburg-based company as the buyer of the 81,800-dwt Kazahaya (built 2017).

There has been a relative shortage of sale candidates lately on the secondhand market for such young, large and fuel-efficient tonnage.