Days after taking delivery of an eight-year-old capesize, major Greek owner Alpha Bulkers switched sides of the sale-and-purchase fence to offload an older vessel.

The Athens-based company confirmed earlier this month that it had acquired the 181,100-dwt Herun Global (built 2016) in the summer. TradeWinds reported the vessel sold in July for about $49.5m and it has now joined the company’s fleet as Alpha Force.