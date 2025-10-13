Manic Monday for capesize markets as China port fee news pushes rates sharply higher

BulkersManic Monday for capesize markets as China port fee news pushes rates sharply higherMonday’s market saw big-money moves as traders reacted to US-China newsFreight for Australian iron ore bound for China is over $2.50 per tonne more expensive than it was on Friday, following a dramatic day in freight markets on Monday. Bulkers are pictured loading iron ore at Port Hedland, one of the key bulker ports in Western Australia.Photo: Piet Sinke/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0Holly BirkettTradeWinds correspondentLondon