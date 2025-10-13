Bulkers

Manic Monday for capesize markets as China port fee news pushes rates sharply higher

Monday’s market saw big-money moves as traders reacted to US-China news

Freight for Australian iron ore bound for China is over $2.50 per tonne more expensive than it was on Friday, following a dramatic day in freight markets on Monday. Bulkers are pictured loading iron ore at Port Hedland, one of the key bulker ports in Western Australia.
Photo: Piet Sinke/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
Published 13 October 2025, 17:11Updated 13 October 2025, 17:35