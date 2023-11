Fuel additives will be trialled on six more bulkers operated by Marfin Management after initial tests cut bunker consumption by more than 6%.

The Monaco-based bulker operator has been trialling the use of the SulNOxEco fuel conditioner, developed by the UK’s SulNOx Group, in which shipowner Constantine Logothetis owns a 23% stake.

The initial trial of the additive on board the 59,900-dwt Paolo Topic (built 2016) generated fuel savings of up to 6.4%