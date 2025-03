Ship recycling mogul Anil Sharma’s shipowning arm, Lila Global, has bought the two oldest capesize bulkers trading in the fleet of Maria Angelicoussis’ Maran Dry Management.

Their purchase effectively advances Lila Global’s fleet renewal and expansion, as the company also sold an older capesize bulker for recycling this week.

According to sources close to Lila Global, the company sealed a deal to buy Maran Dry’s 172,000-dwt sister ships Maran Odyssey and Maran Sailor (both built 2006).