Norway’s JJ Ugland Companies is to tighten security after confirming a massive seizure of cocaine on one of its bulkers.

South Korean authorities found a record amount of the drug on the 57,600-dwt supramax Lunita (built 2014) at the port of Okgye on 2 April.

Reports said the tonne of drugs in 50 packages is worth KRW 1trn ($691m).