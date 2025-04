Norden’s new group chief operating officer, Anne Jensen, will lead the business unit overseeing the Danish firm’s operated bulker and tanker fleets, as well as logistics, projects and parcelling.

Jensen was promoted on Wednesday from her previous position as COO of Norden’s assets and logistics business.

In her new role, the former crude oil trader will be in charge of the asset-light Freight Services & Trading (FST) division, which is being reorganised.