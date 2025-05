Tech giant Microsoft has followed Meta in using Norden’s book and claim system to reduce its carbon emissions through the use of biofuel on the Danish firm’s vessels.

Microsoft has conducted a pilot project with the Danish owner-operator, in which it aims to save almost 10,000 tonnes of CO 2 from its maritime Scope 3 emissions over three years.

In the pilot, Microsoft will be allocated emissions reductions from Norden’s biofuel voyages via the book and claim solution.