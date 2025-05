Jhonlin Marine Transport (JMT) of Indonesia has bought an ultramax bulk carrier after a sister company ordered eight vessels of the same type at Oshima Shipyard in Japan.

The company, the shipping arm of one of Indonesia’s largest coal miners, has acquired the 60,800-dwt Sagar Kanta (built 2013) from Tata NYK Shipping for

for $19.5m, according to Indonesian dry-bulk sources.

The deal was concluded at the end of April, with JMT getting prompt delivery.