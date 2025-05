European brokers have reported a big new bulker order in Japan that is believed to have been placed by Indonesian mining magnate Samsudin Andi Arsyad.

A company named as Jhonlin Marine Lines (JML) is said to have contracted eight, 64,000-dwt ultramaxes at Oshima Shipbuilding for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

The vessels are reported to be costing $41m each, or a total of $328m.