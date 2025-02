Spot rates for capesize bulkers have crept back up to just over $6,000 per day as freight rates firmed a little in the Atlantic and the Pacific market began to recalibrate after last week’s cyclone.

Average spot rates fell by almost 12% between Monday and Friday last week, according Baltic Exchange assessments.

On Monday of this week, things looked a tiny bit better following Atlantic capesize fixtures reported on Friday, even though rates in some instances were below last done.