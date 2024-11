The UK’s Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgment limiting the time cargo owners have to sue for misdelivery.

The nation’s highest court backed earlier rulings that the one-year time limit contained in the Hague-Visby Rules will apply even after a cargo is discharged.

The case arose from a 2018 shipment of 85,510 tonnes of steam coal from Indonesia to India on the 179,000-dwt capesize Giant Ace (built 2009), controlled by Korea Line Corp.