Chattogram-based SR Shipping has bought a Genyo Kaiun ultramax bulker coming off a long-term charter with Gearbulk.

Karim Uddin, deputy managing director of SR Shipping parent Kabir Steel Rolling Mills, told TradeWinds that the 66,600-dwt Bulk Electra (built 2015) was handed over in early October and renamed Fatema Jahan I.

The sales deal, for which no pricing details have been disclosed, was concluded just prior to the ship coming off charter.