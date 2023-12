Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has ordered five large, LNG dual-fuelled bulk carrier newbuildings as part of its fleet growth.

The Tokyo-based company said it had struck a deal with domestic shipbuilder Nihon Shipyard — a joint venture between Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United (JMU) — for two 209,000-dwt units.

It has also commissioned China’s state-owned CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding to build three 210,000-dwt vessels.