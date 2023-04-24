A growing number of shipowners, especially in Asia, have begun screening scrap prices to see what value they can extract from their older assets, ship recycling sources say.

This trend is particularly evident in the older bulk carrier and container ship segments, with early to late 1990s built ships now being pushed onto the recycling market, Rohit Goyanka, director of Singapore-based Star Asia Shipbroking told TradeWinds.

“There has been a noticeable increase in the supply of end-of-life ships over the past week.