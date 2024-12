Shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines has pivoted its fuel choice from LNG to ammonia for its latest newcastlemax bulk carriers ordered in China.

The Japanese owner is said to have commissioned Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry to build four 210,000-dwt newbuildings to be delivered between 2027 and 2028.

Shipbuilding sources said the quartet will bring the tally of newcastlemax bulkers that MOL has on order at the Chinese shipyard to 11.