Chinese bulker operator Transwind Shipping has arrested a supramax bulk carrier controlled by Greek shipowner Nicholas G Moundreas Shipping in the Singapore.

Details posted on the High Court of Singapore website show that the 56,800-dwt Porthos (built 2010) was seized on Saturday after Transwind filed a charter party dispute totalling $145,000.

Court documents that were immediately available to TradeWinds on Wednesday did not provide details on the specifics of the dispute.