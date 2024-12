Shipping players in Indonesia and Vietnam remain reliable takers of mid-aged vessels disposed of by their Hellenic rivals.

The Greek Moundreas family’s NGM Group has found willing buyers in the countries for two vessels.

Confirming broker reports from last week, market sources said Jakarta-based Pelayaran Bahtera Adhiguna had agreed to buy the Piraeus-based company’s 56,800-dwt supramax bulker Porthos (built 2010).