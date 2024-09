Ocean Freighters, a low-profile Greek bulker specialist, has sold its only capesize to become a pure-play kamsarmax and post-panamax company.

The Moustakas family-owned outfit paid the Angelicoussis Group an eye-watering $110m for the 177,900-dwt Pontotriton (ex-Anangel Wisdom, built 2007) in a resale deal 17 years ago.

Having held on to the vessel, Ocean Freighters is probably grasping the opportunity to offload the ageing capesize amid firm secondhand prices.