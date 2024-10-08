A Polish Steamship crew have thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt on their bulker in Brazil.

The G1 website reported that Brazilian police seized half a tonne of cocaine found by the seafarers on the 80,000-dwt Jawor (built 2010) while the vessel was at anchor off Itaqui in Maranhao state.

Police said the drugs were discovered shortly before the Bahamas-flagged bulker moored in the port.

Polish Steamship spokesman Krzysztof Gogol told the Polish Press Agency that crew members found several 40 kg packages of the drug, wrapped in black plastic.

It is believed they were planted on the ship at night using a small boat.

The haul was the largest ever found in the state.

Crew members had been due to be interviewed by officers on Monday. None has been taken into custody.

The vessel remained anchored in the port on Tuesday.

The Jawor had arrived from Rotterdam on 2 October, AIS data showed.

Polish news network TVP World said the seizure was made on Friday.

Air arrival

The Jawor’s shipping agent called in police, who arrived by helicopter, after being notified by the ship’s master.

The bulker was due to load grain bound for Cartagena in Spain.

Polish Steamship said vessels are being used more often on the major drug-trafficking route from South America to Europe.

The 20-strong crew were Polish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian and Romanian.