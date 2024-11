Shipowner Navibulgar has extended its bulker orderbook with six more handysize vessels, sources say.

The company is said to have inked two sets of newbuildings at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding worth more than $200m.

According to shipbuilding players, Navibulgar has ordered three 32,000-dwt bulk carriers and three others of 45,000 dwt at the Jiangsu-based shipyard.