The Navios Maritime Partners deal-making machine has cranked out yet another transaction, with brokers reporting the US-listed shipping giant as in the process of selling a 19-year-old panamax.

The ship in question is the 75,600-dwt Navios Anthos (built 2004), which is said to be changing hands for $11.25m.

The New York-listed owner and operator of more than 170 ships does not discuss commercial matters outside official stock exchange announcements.