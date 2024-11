Navios Maritime Partners, a US-listed shipping giant with nearly 180 bulkers, tankers and container ships, reported improved year-on-year results for the third quarter, on the back of higher revenue.

Net income reached $97.8m from $89.8m in the same period of 2023.

Chief executive Angeliki Frangou said on Tuesday: “This past 18 months has been surprisingly positive for shipping, given sputtering growth from China, weak European economies and two armed conflicts.”