Just a few days after reportedly selling two of its oldest tankers, Navios Maritime Partners has apparently resumed divesting its vintage bulkers with the sale of a 19-year-old post-panamax.

According to several brokers in Greece and the US, the Angeliki Frangou-led company is shaking out the 87,100-dwt Navios Apollon I (built 2005) for about $13m.

Unadjusted for inflation, that is almost the same amount that Frangou spent to acquire the ship more than six years ago from Singapore-based Pacific Carriers.