A new shipyard in China has clinched its first international newbuilding order.

Singapore's Winning International has contracted a series of four 12,000-dwt deck cargo carriers at the greenfield Zhongyard Shipyard site in Anhui, according to UK shipbroker Clarksons.

The Anhui Port & Shipping Sealand Equipment Co yard will deliver the ships in 2026 and 2027 for an undisclosed price.