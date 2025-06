Greek owner Almi Marine Management is developing a new dual-fuel bulker that claims to solve the problem of storing enough hydrogen on board for deep-sea operations.

The company has won approval in principle from Italian classification society Rina for an ultramax based on the 64,000-dwt Green Dolphin design from China's Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

The ship, which will also run on LNG, will feature hybrid propulsion and advanced energy efficiency technologies.