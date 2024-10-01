Dry cargo experts Soren Roschmann and Anders Liengaard have launched an asset valuation platform that values bulkers in line with build quality, running costs and potential earnings.

The new offering, Value Guidance, was launched on Tuesday by the consultants, who are perhaps best known for their highly regarded annual rankings of publicly listed bulker owners’ commercial performance.

Liengaard, one-half of the Danish consultancy firm Liengaard & Roschmann (L&R), told TradeWinds that the pair saw a need for an evaluation platform that could identify long-term value in acquisition candidates.