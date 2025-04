Japanese shipping giant NYK is merging three dry bulk subsidiaries to create a single large market player.

Asahi Shipping, Hachiuma Steamship Co and Mitsubishi Ore Transport will combine forces to become NYK Bulkship Partners, NYK announced on Monday.

The merger will give the new company control over a fleet of about 91 owned and managed vessels, mainly bulkers and woodchip carriers, along with a small number of car carriers and other vessel types.