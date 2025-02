New board members at London-listed bulker owner Taylor Maritime have increased their shareholdings after their stock options vested.

The handysize specialist said deputy chief executive Alexander Slee received 430,500 shares, to make a total of 487,396, or a 0.148% holding worth $302,000.

Chief strategy officer Camilla Pierrepont, the sister of chief executive Ed Buttery, was awarded 436,000 shares.