Western Bulk Chartering is gearing up to make some big changes it hopes will allow it to enter new business areas and unlock new ways of making money.

Torbjorn Gjervik, who takes over as chief executive today, told TradeWinds the bulker operator is serious about diversifying with an open mind on how such moves might take shape.

“The industry should know we are open for discussing joint ventures with existing customers and/or players from other segments that have interest in getting more legs to stand on and in diversifying the other way, into the...