Shipowners retain an appetite for newcastlemax bulk carriers with another vessel changing hands in the secondhand market at a strong price.

Multiple bulkers reported that 205,000-dwt Mineral Cloudbreak (built 2012) was sold to unnamed Chinese interests for $38.5m, according to multiple brokers’ reports.

The seller is reported as Hong Kong-registered Anchor Trans and the vessel has been under the commercial management of Belgium’s Bocimar for several years, according to shipping databases.