Alberta Shipmanagement has emerged with a post-panamax pair sold as part of CLdN Cobelfret’s sales campaign amid rising bulker values.

Two former Cobelfret vessels that were reported sold by brokers in separate deals earlier this year worth $57m in total are now featured on the fleet list on Alberta’s website.

The bigger transaction of the two concerns the 93,500-dwt Lowlands Horizon (built 2018), which has joined the Alberta fleet as Shigaraki.