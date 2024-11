Despite receding kamsarmax values, Greek player Cosmoship Management has squeezed out a profit from the sale of a Chinese-built unit it acquired two years ago, when prices were even softer.

According to market sources, the 81,800-dwt Hellenic C (built 2014) is in the process of being sold to buyers based in southern Europe for at least $21m.

At first glance, this looks like a surprisingly firm price for a ship that Signal Ocean estimates is worth $19.4m