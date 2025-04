Norden has made what is said to be the world’s first voyage using biofuel produced from a carbon-negative process.

A Norden-chartered bulker operated on a round trip from Singapore to Brazil, using 65 tonnes of a blend containing 20% biofuel from Indian producer MASH Makes in its auxiliary engine.

The producer told TradeWinds the vessel was the 178,700-dwt capesize Nord Power (built 2012), owned by Hayfin Capital Management and since renamed GH Callas.