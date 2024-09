The reported sale of a modern Norden capesize is the latest in a steadily growing list of sale-and-purchase deals said to have been concluded for the big bulkers.

Managers at the Danish shipping giant declined to comment on reports by brokers based in London, Athens and the US that it is about to offload the scrubber-fitted 179,500-dwt Nord Magnes (built 2011) for about $31.5m.