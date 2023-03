Norden has confirmed it has acquired two capesizes, which will seal its entry into owning and operating the largest tonnage of bulk carriers.

The Danish owner-operator told TradeWinds its latest acquisitions will deliver in April and May, but did not specify which units.

Brokers have reported that the pair were sold by capesize owner for GoodBulk for $28m each in an en bloc deal.

The ships are the 179,000-dwt vessels Aquatonka and Aquahaha (both built 2012).