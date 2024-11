Norden could be able to close the gap between its share price and its net asset value by selling vessels, according to Clarksons Securities.

The investment bank pegs the Danish owner-operator’s NAV at DKK 390 ($55.80) per share, but the stock was trading at DKK 216.2 at midday in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

It said buying vessels for which Norden has well-priced purchase options and flipping them for profit could be the way to bridge that gap.