Just one week after Greek owner Chronos Shipping revived the secondhand bulker scene with the sale of four relatively modern Japanese-built kamsarmaxes, a new deal has emerged for even younger tonnage.

Athens-based brokers report an unidentified local buyer splurged $64m in an en-bloc deal for a pair of five-year-old vessels about to pass their special survey.

The ships are the 81,600-dwt Sentosa Challenger and the 81,900-dwt Sentosa Spirit (both built 2020).