Norden’s head of dry cargo will step down by the end of 2025 after almost two decades at the owner-operator.

Rasmus Saltofte joined Norden as a trainee and was promoted to head of dry cargo in April last year, having previously been head of handysizes worldwide.

Norden CEO Jan Rindbo told TradeWinds that Saltofte had made the decision to leave following the plan to reorganise the asset-light Freight Services & Trading (FST) business unit under the oversight of new group COO Anne Jensen.