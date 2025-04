Norden has lifted its profit guidance for the year by $30m after a string of sales allowed it to cash in on the value of its owned ships.

The Copenhagen-listed shipowner and operator, whose fleet includes bulkers and product tankers, said it now expects to log a full-year net profit in the range of $50m and $130m.

The company, led by chief executive Jan Rindbo, had previously said it expected to log a 2025 net profit in the range of $20m to $100m.