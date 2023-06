Norden has made a new hire to head its capesize desk, which will kickstart its ambitions to be an operator of the largest segment of bulk carriers.

Jesper Andersen will join Norden on 1 August and joins from Oldendorff Carriers, where he was the Singapore-based director of the supramax and handysize desk for the South Pacific region.

He has worked for Oldendorff since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.