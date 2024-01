Norden is said to have wrapped up 2023 with yet another capesize acquisition, its fifth and most ambitious for the year.

Clarksons identifies the Danish shipping giant as the buyer of the 182,300-dwt Capt Tasos (built 2023), an ultra-modern ship delivered just in October by Namura Shipbuilding to its current owners, Greece and Cyprus-based Transmed Shipping.

The deal was agreed over Christmas at a price of $70.5m,