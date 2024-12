Norden’s Chilean team in Santiago has quit to join newcomer Enesel Bulk Logistics (EBL), according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The resignations mark the next big move by the Enesel bulker platform to expand its global presence and branch out beyond its initial focus on the Atlantic market, despite the departure of leader Peter Twiss last week.

Seven staff have left the Santiago office, which has grown from two employees since 2020.