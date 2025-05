Norden is to operate a port logistics project in Australia for iron ore miner Kimberley Metals Group (KMG).

This is Norden’s second port logistics project, following the manganese ore export project for Eramet subsidiary Comilog in Gabon, signed in 2022.

At the port of Wyndham in Western Australia, Norden will provide additional assets for transshipment loading of iron ore onto barges and bulkers.