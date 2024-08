Norden is reported to have sold an ice-strengthened bulker that would put the owner-operator just one vessel away from exiting kamsarmax ownership.

The company has offloaded its 81,800-dwt Nord Penguin (built 2005) for $30m to $30.6m, according to shipbrokers in the US, Greece and the UK.

Broking houses Xclusiv Shipbrokers and Hartland Shipping Services said the vessel has gone to Greek buyers.