Denmark’s Norden has reportedly bought another two modern newcastlemaxes to add to its growing fleet of large bulkers.

The acquisition follows soon after the purchase of two other newcastlemaxes this month and the sale of a capesize for profit by the Copenhagen-listed company.

The owner-operator is said to have bought the 210,000-dwt Trust Qingdao and Trust Shanghai (both built 2021) from ICBC Financial Leasing for $73m each.