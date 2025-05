Norden has been taking a cautious approach to freight markets in 2025, but its overall outlook is positive, its chief executive told TradeWinds.

The Copenhagen-listed owner-operator, which has a fleet of bulkers and product tankers, on Thursday announced net profit of $33m for the first quarter of this year.

Chief executive Jan Rindbo called the net result “solid”, particularly given that MR product tanker rates were down by about 44% year on year during the period.