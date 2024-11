Bulker operator Norvic Shipping is exiting the panamax business and its final two chartering staff have left the company.

TradeWinds understands the operator intends to focus on its core business within the geared segments — handysizes and supramaxes — where it can compete more effectively.

Norvic’s head of panamax and director of chartering in Dubai, Kaare Grenness, has left the company, market sources said.